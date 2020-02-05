Open Offer in New Tab
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Coleman 50-Quart Xtreme 5-Day Heavy-Duty Wheeled Cooler
$23 $51
pickup

That's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • available in Black
  • have-a-seat lid supports up to 250 lbs.
  • telescoping handle
  • 5-day ice retention
  • holds 84 cans
  • Model: 3000005145
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
2 comments
n_moritz
bought this a year ago, returned after one campout. lid hinge design sucks, skip it
12 min ago
thedog64
Read the reviews folks.
Not good
25 min ago