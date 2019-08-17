New
Walmart · 25 mins ago
Coleman 3Sixty 24-oz. Pour Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Thermal Bottle
$13 $25
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Coleman 3Sixty 24-oz. Pour Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Thermal Bottle in Heritage Green for $12.78. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

  • Amazon offers it for the same price with free shipping for Prime members
  • double-walled, vacuum-insulated 18/8 stainless steel
  • keeps beverages hot in the thermal bottle for up to 25 hours and cold for up to 48 hour
  • BPA-free
  • 360-degree pour spout
  • Model: 2017044
