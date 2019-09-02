New
Walmart · 44 mins ago
Coleman 120-Quart Xtreme 5 Marine Cooler
$45 $65
free shipping

Walmart offers the Coleman 120-Quart Xtreme 5 Marine Cooler for $45 with free shipping. That's tied with our July mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $8, although most retailers charge $80 or more.) Buy Now

Tips
  • Amazon charges the same.
Features
  • channel drain
  • holds up to 190 cans
  • Have-A-Seat Lid supporting up to 250-lbs.
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Camping & Outdoors Walmart Coleman
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register