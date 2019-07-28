- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Coleman 120-Quart Xtreme 5 Marine Cooler for $45 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $8, although most retailers charge $82 or more). Buy Now
Amazon offers the Coleman FreeFlow 24-oz. Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle in Slate for $11.73 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Coleman 50-Quart Xtreme Wheeled Cooler in several colors (Black pictured) for $29.82. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find we could find by at least $17 today, although we saw it for $5 less in March. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Coleman Adjustable Comfort 30- to 70-Degree Adult Sleeping Bag for $31.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping, or choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Coleman Brazos 30-Degree Sleeping Bag for $24.57. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Amazon takes up to 40% off a selection of Osprey packs and accessories. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool for $25 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Banyan Imports via Amazon offers its CO-Z 11-Piece Emergency Survival Kit for $23.99. Clip the on page $3 off coupon and apply code "CN8DGX6D" to drop the price to $16.19. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our April mention, $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers its Lixada Electric Bug Zapper for $29.99. Coupon code "942426LC" drops the price to $12. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $25.99 before coupon, $10.40 after. Buy Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 83% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, Perry Ellis, Timberland, and more. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Coleman Hot Water on Demand H2Oasis Portable Water Heater for $239.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has dropped to $230.29. Buy Now
For in-store pickup and with stock varying by ZIP code, Walmart offers the Coleman Saluspa Tahiti Airjet Hot Tub Spa for $297. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $73. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Coleman Cable Woods 16/3 100-Foot Outdoor Heavy-Duty Extension Cord in Orange for $22.40 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although it was $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
