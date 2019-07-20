New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Coleman 120-Quart Xtreme 5 Marine Cooler
$45
free shipping

Walmart offers the Coleman 120-Quart Xtreme 5 Marine Cooler for $45 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $8, although most retailers charge $82 or more). Buy Now

Features
  • channel drain
  • holds up to 190 cans
  • Have-A-Seat Lid supporting up to 250-lbs.
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Camping & Outdoors Walmart Coleman
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register