eBay · 45 mins ago
Cole Haan at eBay
extra 25% off
free shipping w/ $50

After the coupon, women's shoes start from around $17, and men's from around $18. Size and stock are limited, however. Shop Now at eBay

  • Shipping starts at $8.99, but orders of (around) $50 or more bag free shipping.
  • Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. Max one redemption per user.
  • Coupon does not apply to auction-style listings or purchases made through the Best Offer feature. It cannot be combined with any other coupon.
  • The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
  • Sold by Shoes and Fashions via eBay.
  • Code "PARTYFOR25"
  • Expires 9/8/2020
    Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
