It's $315 under list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Available in Champagne (pictured), Black, or Canyon Ros.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on big brands like The North Face, Columbia, Nike, Patagonia, and adidas. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99, or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
That's $100 off list, and a great discount of 50% off for Patagonia gear. Buy Now at Patagonia
- Dyneema is an industrial-grade, lightweight fiber used in tow ropes and crane slings.
- As noted from Patagonia- The jackets are bigger than most of our styles—especially around the shoulders and back. Folks who have a leaner build or don't wear multiple layers might want to order one size smaller than usual.
- 92% organic cotton and 8% Dyneema blend
- made in the USA
It's $9 under Macy's best and tied as the best price we've seen for this jacket. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- It's available in TNF Blue or Burnt Olive Green Waxed Camo Print in select sizes from S to XXL.
It's the best price we could find by $2, although most stores charge significantly more. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Moss pictured)
- Some sizes cost more
Stack savings on thousands of items, from men's and women's apparel, shoes, and accessories, to home goods and kitchen items. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping starts at $5.95, although orders of $100 or more ship for free.
Save on men's, women's, and kids' discounted styles, including shoes, shorts, shirts, coats, and more, with prices starting at $9. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Men's t-shirts from $15.
- Women's tees and tops from $20
- Men's shoes from $32.
- Women's shoes from $37.
- Kids' shoes from $27.
There's an array of items across all sorts of price ranges. For example, food storage containers start at $15 and laundry hampers start at $20 while robotic vacuum cleaners are available from $160. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, or get free shipping with $100.
Save extra on clothing, shoes, accessories, and home items already marked up to 97% off. (The discount applies in cart.) Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
That's $108 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- It's available in Burnished Brown.
That's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at Nordstrom
- Available in Black/White
It's $99 under list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- It's available in Ivory/Peca.
Save on over 500 items for men and women. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Prices shown reflect discount.
- Shipping starts at $5.95, although orders of $100 or more ship for free.
Sign In or Register