Macy's offers the Cole Haan Men's Pinch Friday Contemporary Tassel Loafers in Black for $64.93 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Cole Haan Women's Studiogrand Slip-On Boots in Blue or Gray for $54.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of women's big brand sneakers, with prices starting from $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.)
Update: Shipping is now free on all orders. Shop Now
Converse offers its Converse Unisex Chuck Taylor All Star Seasonal Colors Low-Top Shoes in several colors (Blue Hero pictured) for $25 via coupon code "COLOR". Plus, Converse members receive free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although we saw them for $4 less in January. They're available in select men's sizes from 3 to 13 and women's sizes 5 to 15. Buy Now
Finish Line offers the Nike Men's Air Jordan 1 Retro Basketball Shoes in Black for $55. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. That's $35 under the best price we've seen for this style and a current low, also by $35. Buy Now
PUMA via eBay offers its PUMA Men's BMW M Motorsport Drift Cat 7S Ultra Shoes in Black or White for $30 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's cuts an extra 20% off thousands of sale items via coupon code "BIG" as part of its This is Big Event. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
Macy's offers a range of Calvin Klein Men's Liquid Touch Shirts in several colors (White Combo pictured) from $13.93 via coupon code "BIG". Plus, these orders bag free shipping. That's the best price we've seen for a Calvin Klein liquid touch shirt and low today by $7. Shop Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
