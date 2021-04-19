New
Saks Off 5th · 57 mins ago
Cole Haan Leather Crossbody Saddle Bag
$80 $198
free shipping w/ $99

That's $118 off and a low price for a Cole Haan leather crossbody. Buy Now at Saks Off 5th

Tips
  • Available in Tawny Port.
  • Shipping adds $9.99, although coupon code "SHIP99" yields free shipping with orders of $99 or more.
Features
  • snap-flap closure
  • leather construction w/ nylon lining
  • 20.5" to 24" adjustable strap
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SHIP99"
  • Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Handbags Saks Off 5th Cole Haan
Women's Leather Mother's Day Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register