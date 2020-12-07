New
Cole Haan Boot Sale
Up to 70% off + extra 20% off
free shipping

This is a higher extra discount on sale items than we saw for Black Friday or Cyber Monday, although this offer applies to boots only. Use coupon code "BOOTS" at checkout to get prices from $56 on men's and women's leather styles. Shop Now at Cole Haan

  • Members get free shipping. (It's free to join.)
  • Pictured are the Cole Haan Men's Zerogrand Hiker Boots in Black for $95.96 after code ($224 off list).
  • Code "BOOTS"
  • Expires 12/9/2020
