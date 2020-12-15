New
Nordstrom Rack · 44 mins ago
Cold Weather Essentials at Nordstrom Rack
up to 65% off
free shipping

Save on more than 1,200 items. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Pictured is the Kenneth Cole New York Women's Shaggy Faux Fur Coat for $52 ($173 off).
  • A very few items have even greater discounts than 65%.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/20/2020
    Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Clothing & Accessories Nordstrom Rack
Women's Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register