Bargain Junkie · 1 hr ago
Cojin Disposable 3-Layer Non-Medical Breathable Face Mask 50-Pack
$25 $50
free shipping

Bargain Junkie offers the Cojin Disposable 3-Layer Non-Medical Breathable Face Mask 50-Pack for $38.88. Coupon code "50mask" cuts it to $24.88. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Bargain Junkie

Features
  • Adjustable nose bridge
  • Elastic ear straps
  • moisture-proof, skin-friendly, comfortable, and breathable
  • Code "50mask"
  • Expires 6/20/2020
