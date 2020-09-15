7 hrs ago
Coinstar: $5 Amazon Gift Card
free w/ $30 coin exchange

Get an extra $5 in Amazon credit when you turn in $30 in coins at a Coinstar kiosk. Buy Now

Tips
  • Choose Amazon.com gift card option before turning in your coins at a Coinstar kiosk; you'll receive a unique code to redeem at amazon.com/redeem. The extra $5 in Amazon credit will be applied automatically.
  • Offer is limited to the first time a customer chooses an Amazon.com gift card at a kiosk; extra credit can only be applied to items sold by Amazon.
  • Promotional credit (the extra $5) expires December 31.
Features
  • There's no fee applied when converting coins into Amazon.com gift cards.
Details
Comments
