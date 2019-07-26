New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Coghlan's Telescoping Fork
$4
pickup at walmart

Walmart offers the Coghlan's Telescoping Fork for $3.77. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now

  • Amazon charges the same with free shipping for Prime members
  • extends to 34"
