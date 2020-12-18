Save an extra 15% off on already-discounted items from Cuisinart, Hamilton-Beach, Ninja, Farberware, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Hamilton Beach FlexBrew 2-Way Coffee Maker for $85 ($40 off).
- You can pad your order to over $25 to get free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
-
Expires 12/21/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
Apply coupon code "COFFEEPOTTODAYONLY" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at crystaliausa.com
- stove top
- ergonomic handle
- food safe tin lining
That's $5 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be back in stock on December 23.
- on/off switch with indicator light
- 17W power
- Model: MWBLKPDQ
Turn your KitchenAid stand mixer into a food processor, spiralizer, pasta press, and more with these attachments. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Orders over $75 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.95.
- Pictured is the KitchenAid Food Grinder Attachment for $39.99 (low by $10).
- Earn $10 in Kohl's Cash with every $50 spent. It can be redeemed in-store or online from December 25 through January 3.
Many of the best deals are marked as "Deal of the Day" and include home items, clothing, accessories, and toys. Shop Now at Macy's
- You can pad your order to over $25 to get free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
Save on over 150 fragrances, sample sets, and gift sets from brands Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, Tory Burch, Jimmy Choo, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping; otherwise, choose store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
- Pictured is the Men's 5-Piece Fragrance Sampler for $21 ($14 off).
Shop discounted beds, mattresses, sofas, tables, rugs, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Beckley Queen Bed for $699 ($800 off).
- Availability varies by location.
Save on men's, women's, and kids' apparel and shoes, jewelry, handbags, hoe items, and more. Plus, apply coupon code "GIVE" to take an extra 20% off sale items. (Select categories receive an extra 15% off.) Alternatively, coupon code "GIVE25" takes an extra $10 off orders of $25 or more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Sign In or Register