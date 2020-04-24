Open Offer in New Tab
In an effort to help out during the ongoing crisis, Codeacademy is offering 5 membership donations for every pro-membership purchased. A yearly membership is available for $240 (at a 50% discount) or you can sign up for a month for $40. Shop Now

  • If you've become unemployed, furloughed, or have had to close business due to COVID-19, you can also apply for a free 3-month Pro membership (scroll down the page to see this option).
  • lessons in coding
  • membership-only content
  • various projects
