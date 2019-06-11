New
That Daily Deal · 28 mins ago
$17 $36
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this Cocoa Roasted Almond 3-lb. Pack for $17.49 with free shipping. That's slightly below our mention from last November and $6 under the lowest price we could find for a similar quantity elsewhere. Deal ends June 11. Buy Now
Details
Comments
Expires 6/11/2019
Published 28 min ago
Amazon · 6 days ago
One Protein Bars 12-Pack
$16 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the One Protein Bars 12-Pack in several flavors (Almond Bliss pictured) for $24.99. Clip the on-page coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save to drop it to $16.24. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Smartfood White Cheddar Popcorn 40-Pack
$14
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Smartfood White Cheddar Flavored Popcorn 0.6-oz. Bag 40-Pack for $14.23 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by a buck, although we saw the same quantity for $5 less last September. Buy Now
Amazon · 6 days ago
Viva Naturals 16-oz. Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
$10 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Viva Naturals 16-oz. Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil for $10.47. Checkout via Subscribe & Save to drop it to $9.95. With free shipping, that's about a buck less than what you'd pay in local stores. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Extra Sugar-Free Gum 10-Pack
$5
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Extra Sugar-Free Gum 10-Pack in Polar Ice for $6.91. Clip the $1.67 coupon on the product page for a final price of $5.24. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under the lowest price we could find from a local store. Buy Now
Features
- Each pack contains 15 sticks of gum.
1 wk ago
Sprouts 12-oz. or 14-oz. Bagged Cookies
free
Grab a new sweet treat at no cost
Sprouts retail stores offer your choice of Sprouts 12-oz. or 14-oz. Bagged Cookies for free via its mobile app. To get the offer, download the app, select "enter a promo code" from the menu, and use code "SWEETTREAT19". You can then scan your app's barcode in a retail store to redeem it. Varieties include Animal Cookies, Apple Pie Snaps, Chocolate Chip Bite Size, Ginger Snaps, Lemon Snaps, and Vanilla Wafers.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Arm & Hammer Baking Soda 5-lb. Bag
$3
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Arm & Hammer Baking Soda 5-lb. Bag for $3.41 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $4 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Amazon · 5 hrs ago
Extra Sugar-Free Gum 10-Pack
$5
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers the Extra Sugar-Free Gum 10-Pack in Polar Ice for $6.91. Clip the $1.67 coupon on the product page for a final price of $5.24. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from over a week ago and $5 under the lowest price we could find from a local store. Buy Now
Features
- each pack contains 15 sticks of gum
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 6 hrs ago
11.4" Jumbo-Size Wireless Under-Cabinet COB LED Light
$6 $28
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers this 11.4" Jumbo-Size Wireless Under-Cabinet COB LED Light for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention, $22 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- adhesive or magnetic mounting
- two AAA batteries required (included)
New
That Daily Deal · 2 hrs ago
Men's "Coffee and Maybe 3 People" T-Shirt
$6 $20
$2 shipping
That Daily Deal offers this Men's "I Like Coffee and Maybe 3 People" T-Shirt in Heather Grey for $6.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's tied with our November mention and the lowest price we could find now by $3. Deal ends June 11. Buy Now
Tips
- It's available in XXL for $1.49 more and 3XL for $1.99 more
Features
- It's available in sizes from S to XL
That Daily Deal · 1 wk ago
Harry Potter Hogwarts House Mugs 4-Pack
$20
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $18
That Daily Deal offers the Harry Potter Hogwarts House Crest Mugs 4-Pack for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, about $5 per mug, and $18 under the lowest price we could find for four such mugs elsewhere. They're microwave and dishwasher safe. Deal ends May 31.
That Daily Deal · 4 days ago
ShelterMe Heavy Duty Multi-Functional Shelter System
$15 $45
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the ShelterMe Heavy Duty Multi-Functional Shelter System in Blue for $14.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- measures 58" x 82" opened
- waterproof
- thermal reflective
- tear-resistant
- reinforced strap grommets and 2-sided zipper
- made of double-sided aluminized / laminate fiber scrim
iTunes · 6 days ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Udemy · 5 hrs ago
Python Programming Bible Online Course
free $200
free shipping
Udemy offers the Python Programming Bible Online Course for $9.99. Coupon code "FREECOUPON" makes it free. That's tied with our January mention, $200 off list, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- includes lifetime access to over six hours of on-demand video and 13 articles
