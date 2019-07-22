That Daily Deal offers a Cocoa Dusted Almonds 3-lb. Pack for $14.99 with free shipping. That's $3 under last month's mention, $21 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
-
Published 21 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Amazon offers the Pure Leaf Real Brewed 18.5-oz. Iced Tea 12-Pack in Raspberry for $9.96. Order via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $9.46 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by about a buck. Buy Now
- no artificial sweeteners or added color
- 180 calories per bottle
Today only, 13 Deals offers 3-lbs. of Cocoa Dusted Almonds for $14.99 with free shipping. That's $4 less than what you'd pay for 2 lbs. elsewhere. Buy Now
- resealable bags
Amazon offers the Honey Stinger Organic Waffle 16-Pack in Chocolate for $16.55. Clip the 15% off coupon and check out via Subscribe and Save to cut it to $13.34. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention and $4 less than you'd pay in local stores.
Update: The price has increased to $17.16 before the above discounts, $13.73 after. Buy Now
- Several other flavors are available for slightly more after the on-page coupon.
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints for $4.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
- order three or more to drop the price to $3.99 each
- the tin measures 3.8" x 2.4" x .8"
Amazon offers the Arm & Hammer 5-lb. Baking Soda Bag for $3.41 with free shipping for Prime members. That's 4 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Walmart charges pennies more via pickup
- resealable, water-resistant bag
Amazon offers the Planters Salted Peanuts 1-oz. Bag 48-Pack for $7.48. Checkout via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $7.11. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from a month ago and about $7 under what you'd pay for this quantity at your local Walmart. Buy Now
- contains peanuts, peanut oil, and sea salt
- 7g protein per serving
Amazon offers Prime members the Austin Cookies and Crackers 45-Count Variety Pack for $9.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $1 (outside of the mention below). Buy Now
- Have a Sam's membership? You can score these for $8.58 via your membership
- 5 Choco Cremes
- 5 Vanilla Cremes
- 5 LemonOHs
- 10 Cheese Crackers with Peanut Butter
- 10 Toasty Crackers with Peanut Butter
- 10 Cheese Crackers with Cheddar Cheese
- Model: 7978310023
Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon offers the Starbucks Almond Milk Frappuccino 13.7-oz. 8-Pack in Mocha or Vanilla for $15.20. Clip the 15% off coupon on the page to cut the price to $12.80. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $9. Buy Now
- includes Starbucks brewed coffee, Almond Milk, and mocha flavor
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
- Sizes XXL and 3XL incur an additional charge of $1.89 and $2.49 respectively.
- available in sizes S to 3XL
That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
- wedges, tools, and instruments
- storage case
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- Turns 1 cup holder into 3
That Daily Deal offers the Disney Parks Light Up Color-Changing 12-oz. Stein for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
Furniture Mania via Amazon offers the Divano Roma Furniture Two-Tone Microfiber and Bonded Leather Sectional Sofa in White/Grey for $599.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best price we could find by $369. Buy Now
Gruory via Amazon offers its Insma Wireless RF Switch for $16.69. Coupon code "INSMACODE" drops the price to $10.01. With free shipping, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 98-foot range
Sign In or Register