Amazon offers the Honey Stinger Organic Waffle 16-Pack in Chocolate for $16.55. Clip the 15% off coupon and check out via Subscribe and Save to cut it to $13.34. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention and $4 less than you'd pay in local stores.



Update: The price has increased to $17.16 before the above discounts, $13.73 after. Buy Now