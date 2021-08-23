Coco & Eve Microfibre Hair Towel Wrap: Free w/ $40+ purchase
Coco & Eve · 1 hr ago
Coco & Eve Microfibre Hair Towel Wrap
Free w/ $40+ purchase
free shipping w/ $49+

Apply coupon code "COCOGIRL" to get a free microfibre hair towel wrap with your purchase of $40 or more (a $25 value). Shop Now at Coco & Eve

  • Posted by Kim Bishop.
  • Why does she love this deal? "I have dry, damaged hair due to coloring, highlighting, and blow drying. My daughter suggested this brand after I had tried a ton of other ones without the results I wanted. The Super Hydrating shampoo & conditioner is a miracle worker. It smells amazing and makes my hair feel like silk no matter what I put it through."
  • Code "COCOGIRL"
  • Published 1 hr ago
