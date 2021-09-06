Coco & Eve Labor Day Sale: 20% off $35+ sitewide
Coco & Eve · 1 hr ago
Coco & Eve Labor Day Sale
20% off $35+ sitewide
free shipping w/ $49+

Apply coupon code "JUICY" to save 20% off your order of $35 or more. Choose from hair care, tanning, bundles, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Coco & Eve

  • Posted by Kim Bishop.
  • Why does she love this deal? "I cannot say enough about this brand. The shampoo, conditioner, and hair elixir are amazing and make my hair feel like silk. The self-tanner smells awesome and is nourishing on the skin without being orange or streaky."
  • Pictured is the Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Bundle for $37.52 after coupon ($36 off list).
  • Code "JUICY"
