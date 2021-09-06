Coco & Eve Labor Day Sale: 20% off $35+ sitewide

New
Coco & Eve · 1 hr ago
20% off $35+ sitewide
free shipping w/ $49+
Apply coupon code "JUICY" to save 20% off your order of $35 or more. Choose from hair care, tanning, bundles, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Coco & Eve
Tips
- Posted by Kim Bishop.
- Why does she love this deal? "I cannot say enough about this brand. The shampoo, conditioner, and hair elixir are amazing and make my hair feel like silk. The self-tanner smells awesome and is nourishing on the skin without being orange or streaky."
- Pictured is the Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Bundle for $37.52 after coupon ($36 off list).
Details
Comments
Related Offers
1 mo ago
Dove Dry Spray Antiperspirant 1-oz. Sample
free
free shipping
Fill out a short form to get a free men's or women's 1-oz. sample. Shop Now
Tips
- You can get up to one sample of each sample per household.
1 mo ago
CeraVe Acne Foaming Cream Cleanser Sample
free
free shipping
Complete a short form to bag this free sample for those pesky breakouts. Shop Now
Tips
- Full-size product pictured, for lack of a 0.34-oz. sample picture.
Features
- hyaluronic acid
- 4% benzoyl peroxide
- Ceramide NP, Ceramide AP, and Ceramide EOP
3 wks ago
Thayers Facial Toner
free sample
free shipping
Enter your information to receive a free sample. Shop Now
Tips
- In Unscented or Rose Petal.
- Limit one per household.
Amazon · 4 days ago
Romanda Cordless Professional Hair Clippers Kit
$12 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "XBGIJ7XS" for a savings of $28. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Ningshop via Amazon.
Features
- LCD display
- adjustable taper level
- 2,500-mAh Li-ion battery
- Model: K2S-Gold
Sign In or Register