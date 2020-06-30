New
Walmart · 20 mins ago
Coca-Cola Personal 6-Can Portable Mini Fridge
$29 $64
free shipping w/ $35

Have a Coke and a smile (or your beverage of choice) and keep it cool for at least $19 under what you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Available in Classic Red at this price.
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or pad your order over $35 for free shipping.
Features
  • fits up to 6 cans
  • cools items down to 32°F ; or keeps them warm at 135° Fahrenheit
  • removable shelf
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Refrigerators & Freezers Walmart Coca-Cola
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register