Walmart · 1 hr ago
Coca-Cola Personal 6-Can Portable Mini Fridge
$29 $64
free shipping w/ $35

You'd pay $60 elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

  • available in Classic Red
  • Shipping adds $5.99 (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
  • fits up to 6 cans
  • cools items down to 32°F
  • removable shelf
Details
