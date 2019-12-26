Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Coca-Cola Glass Collector's Set
$10 $20
pickup at Walmart

That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • 4 glasses
  • 4 coasters
  • 1 bag of 3-oz. mini pretzels
