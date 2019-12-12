Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 36 mins ago
Coca-Cola 6-Can Personal Mini Cooler
$29 $64
pickup at Walmart

Save $35 on a number of Coke-branded designs, including original, Coke Zero, Diet Coke, Sprite, and Fanta. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • In-store pickup dodges the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • Cools up to 32°F below room temperature
  • 12V DC and 11V AC plugs included
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances Walmart Coca-Cola
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register