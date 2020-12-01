It's $51 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- plugs into any vehicle’s 12-volt plug or into a 110-volt household outlet
- two removable shelves
- holds and cools up to 18 cans
Re-imagine your holiday table with dinnerware sets from brands including Spode and Noritake. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Spode Isabella 16-Pc. Dinnerware Set for $31.99 (low by $27).
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
That's the lowest price we could find by $20 via coupon code "DNEP22083". Buy Now at Costway
- non-stick
- cool touch handle
- 35" x 9" cooking area
- adjustable temperature control
- comes with 6 wooden spatulas and 2 egg rings
Apply coupon code "YOUGET20" to get an extra 20% off a selection of already reduced small appliances, cookware, and kitchen tools. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Pictured is the Kitchenaid 3-Ply 4-Qt. Stainless Steel Casserole with Lid for $47.99 (a low by $12).
- Note that many items are excluded from the coupon discount.
- Shipping adds $8.95, but orders $75 or more ship free. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
That's a low by $4, although most stores charge $27 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's back in-stock on November 5, but can still be purchased at this price today.
- measures 15" x 5" x 6.25"
- Model: 12WR
There are 38,000 items on offer here, across categories like appliances, electronics, holiday decor, power tools, and more. Many items are also eligible for other offers, which are marked below the item. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup, or pad your order to over $45, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
The more you spend, the more you'll save in this sale, as detailed below. Shop Now at Lowe's
- You can save
- $300 on orders of $1,999 to $2,498
- $350 on $2,499 to $2,998
- $400 on $2,999 to $3,498
- $450 on $3,499 to $3,998
- $500 on $3,999 to $4,998
- $600 on $4,999 to $5,998
- $700 when you spend $5,999 or more
- Discount will be applied proportionally across all eligible items.
- Pictured is the Frigidaire 30" Smooth Surface 5 Elements 5-cubic foot Self-Cleaning Freestanding Electric Range for $799 ($400 off).
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to avoid the shipping fee.
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- standard (SAE) and metric
- polished chrome
- Model: 81680
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
