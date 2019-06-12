New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
$20 $34
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Coby Color-Changing Bluetooth Speaker for $19.99. Opt for $3.95 in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may also be available.) That's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 7-hours play time on a single charge
- Built-in mic
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 6 days ago
Domie GravaStar 20W Bluetooth Speaker
$180 $250
free shipping
DomieDirect via Amazon offers its Dome GravaStar 20W Bluetooth Speaker for $249.99. Clip the $20 coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "QZVAV58B" to cut that to $179.99. With free shipping, that's $70 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 30 hour playtime on a single charge
- shock absorbing design
- pair with other devices via Bluetooth or AUX cable
Walmart · 1 wk ago
LG Portable 20W Bluetooth Speaker
$64 $103
free shipping
Walmart offers the LG Portable 20-watt Bluetooth Speaker in Silver for $67.73 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most retailers charge $100 or more.
Update: The price has dropped to $64.34. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $64.34. Buy Now
Features
- stereo sound
- dual speaker pairing
- up to 9 hours of playback per full charge
- Model: NP7550-SL
Amazon · 2 mos ago
LFS LED Bluetooth Speaker
$8
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find
FuLesi via Amazon offers the LFS LED Bluetooth Speaker for $16.99. Coupon code "VLU56TUE" cuts the price to $8.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. It features 40mm 5-watt drivers, a built-in mic, and auto-changing multicolored LED lights.
Dell Small Business · 4 days ago
JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker
$220 $300
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker in several colors (Black pictured) for $219.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $80 off list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Most retailers are matching this discount
Features
- IPX7 waterproof rating
- up to 15 hours of playtime per charge
JCPenney · 3 days ago
JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels
from $6
free shipping w/ $99
That's a savings of at least $34 off
JCPenney discounts a selection of its JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels with prices starting from $5.60 via coupon code "REA472". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $99 or more. A couple of best bets with prices after all discounts and in-store pickup:
- JCPenney Home Pasadena Print Blackout Grommet-Top Curtain Panel for $5.60 ($34 off)
- JCPenney Home Plaza Grommet-Top Lined Blackout Curtain Panel for $8.40 (pictured, $52 off)
JCPenney · 3 days ago
Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch
$25 $75
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch for $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- touchscreen
- tracks calories burned, distance, hours slept, and steps
- compatible with both Android, Apple iOS
- 40mm wide case and 24mm wide band
- Model: Q7s3556b64c-003
JCPenney · 1 day ago
Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit
$18 $56
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Black or Tan for $21.99. Coupon code "19SHOP" cuts that to $17.59. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from six days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $6. Deal ends June 12. Buy Now
Features
- measures 3.25" x 3.25" x 10.5"
- 2 zipper pouches (mesh and non-mesh), and 2 fold-over pouches
JCPenney · 18 hrs ago
St. John's Bay Men's Balsam Lace-Up Oxford Shoes
$14 $60
$3.95 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Balsam Lace-Up Oxford Shoes in Black for $17.99. Coupon code "TOSAVE8" cuts that to $14.39. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may be available.) That's $46 off and an incredibly low price for a pair of oxfords.
Update: The above coupon has expired; however, coupon code "19SHOP" yields the same discount. Buy Now
Update: The above coupon has expired; however, coupon code "19SHOP" yields the same discount. Buy Now
Tips
- Wide sizes cost more so be sure to select "medium" width
Features
- Available in select medium sizes from 8 to 13
Sign In or Register