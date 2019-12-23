Open Offer in New Tab
MorningSave · 1 hr ago
CobaltX Wireless Qi Charging Phone Mount
$19 $70
free shipping

That's $51 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at MorningSave

  • Free shipping should automatically apply; otherwise, use coupon code "DEALFREE" to bag free shipping.
  • Check out more deals and gift ideas under $25.
  • available in Vent Mount or Dash Mount
  • 10W wireless charging
  • power button opens and closes arms
  • full rotation
  • includes USB Type-C charging cable
  • Code "DEALFREE"
  • Expires 12/23/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
