MorningSave · 1 hr ago
CobaltX Universal Adjustable 2-in-1 Smartphone/Tablet Stand
$10
$8 shipping

Morningsave offers the CobaltX Universal Adjustable 2-in-1 Smartphone/Tablet Stand for $10 via code "DEALNEWS". Shipping adds $7.99. Buy Now

Features
  • Securely grips onto counters, tables, headboards, desks, shelves and more
  • Adjusts and rotates 360° for vertical and horizontal views
  • Compatible and securely grips all smartphones and tablets with rubberized grips
  • Code "DEALNEWS"
  • Expires 8/14/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
