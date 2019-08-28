Personalize your DealNews Experience
Today only, Meh offers the CobaltX Adjustable Smartphone/Tablet Stand 2-Pack for $15 plus $5 for shipping. That's $6 less than what you'd pay for a two similar stands elsewhere. Buy Now
