Michaels · 53 mins ago
Coats & Clark Dual Duty XP 500-Yard General Purpose Thread
$4 $4.49
curbside pickup

Sewing masks (or kids' clothing? Or something else?) Then you'll need thread for your needles. You'll also pay at least $7 to have it shipped from other sellers. Buy Now at Michaels

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "20MAKE4120" to get this deal.
  • Curbiside pickup is available; orders over $59 ship free.
  • Available in several colors (Ecru pictured).
  • Joann Fabric has it for $2.99 via coupon code "40TPR", but pickup areas and stock are limited.
Details
Comments
  • Code "20MAKE4120"
  • Expires 5/3/2020
    Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
Popularity: 2/5
