Walmart · 1 hr ago
Coast G20 Inspection Beam Penlight LED Flashlight
$8 $23
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • Amazon charges the same with free shipping for Prime members.
Features
  • up to 2.5 hour runtime
  • water-resistant
  • adjustable pocket clip
  • inspection beam
  • 2 x AAA batteries required (included)
  • Model: G20
Details
Comments
