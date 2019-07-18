Macy's offers the Coach Women's Chrystie 32mm Leather Strap Watch for $159.99 with free shipping. That's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $125.
- stainless steel case
- leather bangle
- quartz movement
- water resistance to 99 feet
Published 22 hr ago
Verified 4 hr ago
Popularity: 1/5
Macy's offers the Coach Men's Bleeker Chrono Stainless Steel Watch for $155.99 with free shipping. That's a savings of $169 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- quartz movement
- stainless steel mesh strap
- water-resistant up to 99 feet
- multi-function sub eyes and date window
Macy's offers the Coach Women's Preston Bracelet Watch in Carnation Rose-Gold Tone for $146.25 with free shipping. That's $49 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $97.50.
- quartz movement
- water-resistant up to 99 feet
- carnation gold-tone case and bracelet
- Model: 14503111
Jomashop takes up to 62% off a selection of Omega men's and women's watches. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS50" takes an extra $50 off, cutting starting prices to $1,540. Even better, these orders bag free shipping.
Jomashop takes up to 58% off a selection of Breitling men's watches. Plus take an an extra $50 off via coupon code "DNEWSFS50". Even better, these orders bag free shipping.
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's and women's watches and watch accessories with prices starting from $9.73. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, otherwise orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.
Jomashop takes up to 41% off a selection of Casio watches. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS" bags free shipping.
Macy's offers thousands of items as deals of the day during its 48-Hour Sale. Alternatively, it cuts $20 off orders over $48 via coupon code "HOUR48". (These promotions don't stack.) Choose in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fee, which adds $10.95. (Orders of $48 or more bag free shipping.) Deal ends July 20.
- Items that are eligible for the coupon are marked on the product pages.
- Free shipping usually has a minimum spend of $75 at Macy's.
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- Available in 36x32 only
Macy's discounts a selection of Martha Stewart Collection Quick-Dry Reversible Towels in several colors, as listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago with the wash and hand towels within $1 and bath towel just over $1 of the best prices we've seen. Deal ends July 20.
- Martha Stewart Collection Quick-Dry Reversible Wash Towel for $1.79 ($8 off)
- Martha Stewart Collection Quick-Dry Reversible Hand Towel for $2.79 ($9 off)
- Martha Stewart Collection Quick-Dry Reversible Bath Towel for $4.79 ($11 off)
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free.
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers the Coach Floral Highline Tote in several colors (Black/Silver pictured) for $117 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $68.
- measures 14-1/4" x 12-1/4" x 4-1/4"
- 9-3/4" strap
