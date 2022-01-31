That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Macy's
- 23" detachable crossbody strap
- interior multifunction pocket
- measures 10-1/4" x 6-1/2" x 1"
Published 25 min ago
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Snag steep savings on clothing, shoes, eyewear, bags, and more. Shop Now at 6pm
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've found the best selection (meaning any selection at all) of wide shoes at 6pm. At their deeply discounted prices, I can order two or three pairs for what I'd pay for just one elsewhere."
- Shipping is free with orders of at least two items or over $50. Otherwise, it adds $3.95.
That's the best price we could find by $61. Buy Now at Fossil
- Available at this price in Black Multi.
- Spend $50 for free shipping, otherwise shipping adds $5.
- zipper pocket
- 2 side pockets
- adjustable/detachable shoulder strap
Most of these outlet items are 60% off. Shop Now at Fossil
- Shipping adds $5 or is free with orders over $50.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I got a steal on a purse and wallet by shopping the outlet sale."
Save on women's handbags, shoes, dresses, tops, and more. (Prices are as marked.) Shop Now at Tory Burch
Shop huge savings on clothing, shoes, jewelry, home items, and more, with many items at all-time low pricing. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 fee will apply
- Pictured is the Alfani Men's Reyes Mixed-Media Jacket for $26 ($49 off).
Save on thousands of items including bedding, furniture, small appliances, and much more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Radley 5-Pc. Fabric Sectional for $2,199 ($2,026 off).
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more get free shipping.
Save on over 1,300 women's styles including boots, flats, pumps, sandals, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the JBU Women's Delilah Water-Resistant Duck Boots for $39.93 ($40 off).
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more get free shipping.
This is the lowest price we found by $31. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to save $10.95 on shipping; orders over $25 ship free.
- nonstick
