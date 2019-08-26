Personalize your DealNews Experience
At Macy's, search "8423720" to find the Coach Floral Highline Tote in several colors (Black/Silver pictured) for $117. Coupon code "FLASH" cuts that to $78.39. With free shipping, that's $39 under our July mention the lowest price we could find today by $142. Deal ends today. Buy Now
Seven Times Six via Rakuten offers the Bioworld Harry Potter House Crest Purse in several styles with prices starting from $52. Coupon code "BAGS20" drops that to $41.60. With free shipping, that's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Kendall + Kylie for Walmart Neon Mix Crossbody Bag for $8. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans, with prices starting from $16.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Shop Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's takes at least 70%off select men's suit separates and sport coats. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Soft Touch Stretch Polo in several colors for $9.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $40 off list and tied with our expired mention from two days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
