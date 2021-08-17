CoachFilters EDR3RXD1 Refrigerator Water Filter 3-Pack for $38
Coachfilters · 18 hrs ago
CoachFilters EDR3RXD1 Refrigerator Water Filter 3-Pack
$38 $48
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DN004" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Coachfilters

  • Visit the product page to view compatible models.
  • BPA-free
  • 30- to 120-PSI
  • Code "DN004"
  • Expires 8/30/2021
    Published 18 hr ago
    Verified 13 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
