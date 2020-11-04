New
Coach Outlet · 1 hr ago
$23 $78
free shipping
You'd pay $35 elsewhere. Buy Now at Coach Outlet
Tips
- In several colors (Chalk/Glacier White pictured)
Features
- 2 card slots
- Fits a phone
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Coach Pansy Print Mini Kitt Crossbody
$90 $150
free shipping
That's a $60 savings. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Available in several colors (Chalk/Gold pictured)
Features
- measures 7.75" x 8.25" x 1"
- 24" removable strap
- interior and exterior slip pockets
Michael Kors · 1 wk ago
Michael Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Extra-Small Logo Top-Zip Tote Bag
$79 $328
free shipping
Thats a savings of $249 off the list price. Buy Now at Michael Kors
Tips
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Available in three colors (Black pictured).
Features
- logo print canvas
- measures 10.75” x 7.5” x 4”
- front slip pocket
Michael Kors · 6 days ago
Michael Kors Pebbled Leather Convertible Crossbody Bag
$58 $128
free shipping
It's $10 less than our mention from last week and $6 under the next best price we found in any color today. Buy Now at Michael Kors
Tips
- In Sunset Peach.
Features
- 11 card slots, 5 slip pockets, zip pocket, and back smartphone pocket
- measures 7" W x 4.5" H x 1" D
- 22" to 24" adjustable strap
- 100% pebbled leather
- Model: 32T8GF5C1L
Kate Spade Surprise Sale · 2 wks ago
Kate Spade Surprise Sale
up to 75% off
Save on over 500 items including handbags, jewelry, wallets, and more. Shop Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
Tips
- Many items are final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
AFONIE · 1 wk ago
Afonie Mini Leather Satchel Bag
$15 $75
free shipping
It's a total savings of $67. Buy Now at AFONIE
Tips
- It's available in several colors (Tan pictured).
Features
- measures 5.5" x 3.5" x 2.5"
- removable 34" shoulder strap
New
Coach Outlet · 26 mins ago
Coach Outlet Black Friday Deals
up to 70% off
frees shipping on $150
Save on over 450 items including handbags, wallets, scarves, gloves, and more. Shop Now at Coach Outlet
Tips
- Pictured is the Coach Klare Crossbody in Signature Canvas with rivets for $119.40 ($279 off).
- Shipping starts at $5 or bag free shipping on orders of $150 or more.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Coach Women's Aviator Sunglasses
$80 $165
free shipping
They're 52% off list, a low by a buck, and a steal for designer shades. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Gold/Wild Beast.
- Sold by Angel Seller via Amazon.
Features
- 58mm lens, 14mm bridge, and 135mm arm
- 100% UV protection
- non-polarized
- Model: 0HC7063
