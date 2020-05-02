Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's a savings of $55 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Coach
Shop a variety of handbags and wallets from designers like Burberry, Kate Spade, Marc Jacobs, Tory Burch, Versace, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Save on jewelry starting at $12, wristlets from $39, and crossbody bags from $69. Shop Now at Kate Spade
After the code, earrings start at $19, phone cases at $23, glasses at $34, and crossbody bags at $79. There's also a ton of other things to be saved on though, including wedges, PJ sets, and chemises. Shop Now at Kate Spade
Save $14 more than the next best price we found. Buy Now at REI
