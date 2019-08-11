- Create an Account or Login
Macy's offers the Club Room Men's Shiloh Buck Dress Shoes in Tan or Grey for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 10. Buy Now
Crocs takes an extra 50% off clearance styles. (This discount applies in cart.) Shipping adds $4.99, or spend $34.99 or more for free shipping. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
For Greater Rewards members only, (It's free to join.) Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Redmond Low Hiking Shoes in Cordovan for $35.92 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the 5.11 Tactical Unisex Range Master Waterproof Tactical Boots in Gunsmoke for $37.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $74. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Textured Zip-Front Jacket in Bright White or Segovia Mauve for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $11 under last week's mention, $65 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of men's clearance T-shirts, with prices starting from $7.33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Clarks Men's Touareg Vibe Oxford Shoes in Brown or Black for $33.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
