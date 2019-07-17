Today only, Macy's offers the Club Room Men's Shiloh Buck Dress Shoes in Grey or Tan for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from over a week ago (which also didn't include shipping), $40 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from 7 to 13
- available in sizes from 7 to 13
As one of its Prime Day deals, Amazon takes up to 50% off a selection of Crocs men's, women's and kids' shoes. Plus, they all get free shipping. Shop Now
- Save up to $36 on a range of clogs, flip-flops, sandals and more
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal, Amazon takes up to 56% off a selection of men's, women's, and kids' New Balance clothing, shoes, and apparel. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Deal ends July 16. Shop Now
Shoes.com takes up to 75% off men's and women's shoes for its Prime Time Sale. Plus take an extra 35% off via coupon code "EMLTOPDEALS35". Even better, all orders bag free shipping. That's the best combined sale we've seen from Shoes.com. Some exclusions may apply. Deal ends July 16. Shop Now
Clarks takes up to 40% off its men's, women's, and kids' sale styles. Plus, take an extra 30% off via coupon code "SALE30". Even better, all orders bag free shipping. (Shipping usually starts at $6 for orders under $50.) Deal ends July 16. Shop Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, at least $6 off list, and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen in each size. Shop Now
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 13" x 13" Washcloth for $1.99 ($6 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 16" x 26" Hand Towel for $3.99 ($8 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 27" x 52" Bath Towel for $4.99 ($11 off)
Macy's discounts a wide variety of apparel, shoes, home & kitchen items, and more as part of its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. This, now extended sale, is the first no-minimum free shipping we've seen at Macy's in a year (shipping normally add $10.95 for orders under $75.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Club Room Men's Striped Polo T-Shirt in several colors (Lemon Drizzle pictured) for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select sizes M to XXL
Macy's offers the Club Room Men's Slim-Fit Solid Dress Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from yesterday, $35 off, and the lowest price we could find. It's available in sizes 17 32/33 to 18.5 34/35. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Club Room Men's Woven Graphic Shirts in several colors (Seagull Graphic pictured) with prices starting from $13.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's up to $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in sizes S to XXL
Macy's offers the Club Room Men's Bulldog Embroidered 9" Shorts in Serene Beige for $15.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is tied with last week's mention, $39 off list, and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- waist sizes 33 to 42
