Macy's offers the Club Room Men's Leaf-Print Shirt in Navy Blue for $13.93 with free shipping. That is $36 off and is the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 28. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Club Room Men's Woven Graphic Shirts in several colors (Seagull Graphic pictured) with prices starting from $13.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's up to $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Club Room Men's Classic-Fit Men's Pique Polo Shirt in Radiant Rose for $14.93 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from a month ago (which required in-store pickup), $25 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Aomo Love via Amazon offers its Aomo Love Men's Hawaiian Button-Down Shirt for $16.68. Coupon code "AHQ8GMUM" drops the price to $8.34. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Cotton Polo Shirt in several colors (Merlot pictured) for $7.99. Coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That's $4 under our previous mention from last month and the lowest price we could find for a similar Reebok polo elsewhere by $27. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Thistletown Ridge Polo Shirt in several colors (Cypress pictured) for $21.90. Coupon code "SAVE70" cuts that to $17.52. Plus, Greater Rewards members get free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart offers the George Men's Short-Sleeve Printed Rayon Woven Shirt in several colors (Island Time pictured) for $6. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $5 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of women's big brand sneakers, with prices starting from $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.)
Update: Shipping is now free on all orders. Shop Now
Macy's offers a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans with prices starting at $22.93. Plus, all orders now bag free shipping. Deal ends July 28. Shop Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Club Room Men's Bulldog Embroidered 9" Shorts in Serene Beige for $15.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is tied with last week's mention, $39 off list, and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Club Room Men's Plaid Shorts in Red Combo for $15.93 with free shipping. Taking into account that shipping usually costs $10.95, that's a savings of $50 altogether and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
