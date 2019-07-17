Macy's offers the Club Room Men's Double-Pleated 9" Shorts in several colors (Creek Bed pictured) for $14.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, which required pickup, as $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 30 to 40
Expires 7/17/2019
- Available in sizes 30 to 42
Macy's offers the Club Room Men's Plaid Shorts in Red Combo for $15.93 with free shipping. Taking into account that shipping usually costs $10.95, that's a savings of $50 altogether and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- sizes 30 to 44
Walmart offers the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Discover Shorts in several colors (Carpark Grey pictured) for $9. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 28 to 42
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's DuraFlex Lite Straight-Fit Stretch Moisture-Wicking 9" Chino Shorts in several colors (Blue Chambray pictured) for $25. Coupon code "JULY25" drops that to $15. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fees. They're available in sizes 29 to 44. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Pacific Blue Men's Printed Stretch Twill Shorts in several styles (Green Avocado pictured) for $5.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $9 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 30 to 34
Walmart offers the Wrangler Men's Outdoor Performance Flat Front 5-Pocket Shorts in several colors (Dark Khaki pictured) for $15.92. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 30 to 42
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, at least $6 off list, and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen in each size. Shop Now
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 13" x 13" Washcloth for $1.99 ($6 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 16" x 26" Hand Towel for $3.99 ($8 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 27" x 52" Bath Towel for $4.99 ($11 off)
Macy's discounts a wide variety of apparel, shoes, home & kitchen items, and more as part of its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. This, now extended sale, is the first no-minimum free shipping we've seen at Macy's in a year (shipping normally add $10.95 for orders under $75.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in several colors (TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey pictured) for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers the Club Room Men's Striped Polo T-Shirt in several colors (Lemon Drizzle pictured) for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select sizes M to XXL
Macy's offers the Club Room Men's Slim-Fit Solid Dress Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from yesterday, $35 off, and the lowest price we could find. It's available in sizes 17 32/33 to 18.5 34/35. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Club Room Men's Woven Graphic Shirts in several colors (Seagull Graphic pictured) with prices starting from $13.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's up to $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in sizes S to XXL
Macy's offers the Club Room Men's Shiloh Buck Dress Shoes in several colors (Navy pictured) for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $35 off and the lowest price we could find, although they were $2 less a month ago. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- available in sizes from 7 to 13
