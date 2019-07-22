Today only, Macy's offers the Club Room Men's Colorblocked 7" Swim Trunks in several colors (Yellow Combo pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "SUNDAY" cuts that to $15.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $34 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
Walmart offers the Simply Slim Women's Slimming Shirred Glam Sheath One-Piece Swimsuit in several colors (Gingham Red pictured) for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $14 under our May mention, $25 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from S to XL
Walmart offers the Burnside Men's Frequency Stripe Stretch 9" Boardshorts in Red or Electric Green for $9.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 30 to 38
Walmart offers the Simply Slim Women's Off-the-Shoulder Swimdress in several styles (Mini Dot Red pictured) for $19.99 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Some options are available via pickup.
- Available in select sizes from S to XL
Walmart offers the Time and Tru Women's Ribbed Lace Up One Piece Swimsuit in Fuschia Pink for $19.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a strong price for such a swimsuit. Buy Now
- sizes XL only
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 36x32 only
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nautica Men's 8.5" Stretch Classic-Fit Deck Shorts in Oyster Brown for $12.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 32 to 42
Macy's offers the Club Room Men's Woven Graphic Shirts in several colors (Seagull Graphic pictured) with prices starting from $13.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's up to $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in sizes S to XXL
Macy's offers the Club Room Men's Bulldog Embroidered 9" Shorts in Serene Beige for $15.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is tied with last week's mention, $39 off list, and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- waist sizes 33 to 42
Macy's offers the Club Room Men's Plaid Shorts in Red Combo for $15.93 with free shipping. Taking into account that shipping usually costs $10.95, that's a savings of $50 altogether and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- sizes 30 to 44
