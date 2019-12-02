Open Offer in New Tab
Playtime by Eimmie · 1 hr ago
Club Eimmie Gift Pack
$30
free shipping

Playtime by Eimmie offers this Club Eimmie Gift Pack for $29.99 with free shipping. It includes your choice of 18" doll, the first month of Club Eimmie for free, and much more as listed below. Buy Now at Playtime by Eimmie

Features
  • Your choice of 18" doll (Eimmie, Allie or Kaylie)
  • Backpack carrying case for doll
  • 2 cute sets of 18" doll clothes
  • 2 sets of 18" doll sized PJs w/ slippers and eye masks
  • A $10 gift card to Eimmie.com
  • 1 Club Eimmie Adventure Journal and membership card
  • Fun weekly content - stories, play prompts, activities, & more delivered to your email box
