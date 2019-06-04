New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$176 $352
free shipping
Mix Wholesale via eBay offers the Cloud 9 Bounce House with Slide and Blower for $175.99 with free shipping. That's a savings of $176 off list price. Buy Now
Features
- measures 11 x 8 x 5 feet
- bounce area of 7 x 7 feet
- designed for 3 children (up to 300 pounds total)
Details
Published 1 hr ago
Related Offers
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Monster Mobile Monster Moto 1,000W Electric Mini Bike
$340
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $20
Walmart offers the Monster Moto 1,000W Electric Mini Bike for $339.99 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same, also with free shipping). That's the best price we could find by $20. Features:
- 1,000-watt engine
- off road speeds up to 17-MPH
- 185-lb. weight capacity
- up to 45 minutes of use per charge
- rear-disc brake
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Mega Moto 100 Mega Max Go Kart
$449
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mega Moto 100 Mega Max Go Kart for $449. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $49.97 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $50, although most retailers charge around $790. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable bucket seat
- welded steel frame
- roll bar and seat belt
- 3hp engine
- pneumatic off-road tires
- 18 mph max speed
Ends Today
Meh · 15 hrs ago
Speks Super Big Magnetic Ball 5-Pack
2 for $24 $50
$5 shipping
Today only, Meh offers two Speks Super Big Magnetic Ball 5-Packs in Grey or Green for $24 plus $5 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Features
- each ball measures 33mm
Amazon · 7 hrs ago
Wowok Roaring Dinosaur Toy
$14 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Wowok via Amazon offers its Wowok Roaring Dinosaur Toy in several colors (Blue pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "T9RFXPCI" drops the price to $13.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- joints rotate 360°
eBay · 4 days ago
Refurb Samsung Dual 1.7GHz 12" Chromebook
$60
free shipping
2nd-best price we've seen and a low by $30
Brown Bear Tech via eBay offers the refurbished 2.4-lb. Samsung Exynos 5 1.7GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our August mention and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $30.) This 0.8"-thick laptop features:
- Samsung Exynos 5250 1.7GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB SSD
- webcam
- Google Chrome OS
eBay · 1 day ago
Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone
$195 $639
free shipping
Smarter.Phone via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors for $194.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we've seen for this phone. (Outside of other eBay sellers, it's the best price for a refurb today by $15.) Buy Now
Tips
- Note: A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
eBay · 10 hrs ago
adidas at eBay
Buy 1, get 50% off 2nd
free shipping
At adidas via eBay, buy one select adidas style and get 50% off a second item. (Discount applies in cart.) Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
eBay · 1 wk ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
