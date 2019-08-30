Personalize your DealNews Experience
Various eBay sellers take an extra 20% off select apparel, shoes, and accessories. (The discount applies at checkout on eligible items.) Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Sierra takes up to 85% off a range of apparel, gear, and accessories during its Epic Clearance Sale, although we saw even greater discounts within (up to 91% off). (Prices are as marked.) Shipping starts at $5.95, although orders of $89 or more bag free shipping via coupon code "SHIP89". Discounted items include camping gear, boots, jackets, and shoes. Shop Now
adidas offers it's adidas Men's Gamecourt Tennis Shoes in several colors (White/Silver pictured) for $33. Coupon code "AUGUST20" drops it to $26.40. With free shipping, that's lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Patagonia takes up to 50% off a selection of its men's, women's, and kids' apparel and accessories during its End of Season Sale. Shipping starts at $8.50, but orders of $75 or more qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Gadgettown via eBay offers the BaoFeng UV-5R Dual-Band Walkie Talkie 2-Way Radio for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find by $7. It features Buy Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
