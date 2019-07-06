New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
ClosetMaid 24" Vertical Closet Organizer
$50
free shipping
Walmart offers the ClosetMaid 24" Vertical Closet Organizer in White for $49.87 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $3. Buy Now
Features
  • fits in closets up to 10 feet wide
  • five shelves
  • three expandable hang rods
  • Model: 485
  Published 1 hr ago
