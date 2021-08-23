Closeout Wall Mounts at Monoprice: Up to 50% off

Save on a range of full-motion, tilt, fixed, and specialty wall mounts at up to half off. (Although the banner says up to 50% off, we are seeing a few higher discounts within the sale itself.) Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Monoprice Commercial Series Full-Motion Articulating TV Wall Mount Bracket for TVs 32" to 55" for $19.99 (a savings of $15).
-
Expires 9/6/2021
Published 27 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "3ANMRN6I" to save $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Pengju Zhang2 via Amazon.
- fits most 32" to 65" TVs
- 14" extendable arms
- tilt and swivel
Shop discounts on weatherproof hard cases, luggage, and camping gear. Plus, thanks to the free shipping, that is an additional savings of at least $3. Shop Now at Monoprice
- These items quality for free shipping (you man need to select Monoprice Saver shipping at checkout).
- Pictured is the Pure Outdoor by Monoprice Stackable Rotomolded Weatherproof Case for $119.99 ($80 off list).
Save on wall mounts, headphones, cables, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
Save on a selection of power adapters, USB hubs, cables, and more. Plus, take an extra 50% off with coupon code "MOBILESALE". Shop Now at Monoprice
- Most items in this sale ship free, and most of the rest bag free shipping on orders of $39 or more; otherwise shipping starts at $3.99.
- Pictured is the Monoprice Obsidian Speed Plus 60W 4-Port USB Desktop Charger for $17.49 (low by $3).
Save on a variety of items including audio equipment, cell phone accessories, networking cables, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Most items in this selection ship free; otherwise shipping starts at $3.99.
Sign In or Register