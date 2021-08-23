Closeout Wall Mounts at Monoprice: Up to 50% off
Monoprice · 27 mins ago
Closeout Wall Mounts at Monoprice
up to 50% off
free shipping

Save on a range of full-motion, tilt, fixed, and specialty wall mounts at up to half off. (Although the banner says up to 50% off, we are seeing a few higher discounts within the sale itself.) Shop Now at Monoprice

  • Pictured is the Monoprice Commercial Series Full-Motion Articulating TV Wall Mount Bracket for TVs 32" to 55" for $19.99 (a savings of $15).
  • Expires 9/6/2021
