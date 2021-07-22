Clinique Summer Refresh Sale: 25% to 50% off

New
Clinique · 24 mins ago
25% to 50% off
free shipping
Take 25% off sitewide with coupon code "REFRESH" and 50% off Last Chance items (as marked). Save on wrinkle serum, moisturizer, lotion, makeup, concealer, cleansers, and more. Shop Now at Clinique
- Smart Rewards members receive free shipping. (It's free to join.)
- Exclusions apply.
Walgreens · 1 wk ago
Neutrogena Glycerin 3.5-oz. Facial Cleansing Bar
49 cents $3
pickup
Walmart and most other local stores charge over $3. Buy Now at Walgreens
- MyWalgreens members can clip the $3 off coupon; it's free to join if you're not already a member.
- Choose pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- For Acne-Prone Skin
- Hypoallergenic and Non-Comedogenic
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Dr Teal's 24-oz. Ultra Moisturizing Relax & Relief Body Wash
$3.67 $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the on-page coupon to drop it to $3.67. That's a buck less than at local stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Eucalyptus Spearmint.
- made in the USA
- contains Epson salt, Aloe Vera, Shea Butter, & Vitamin E
Amazon · 1 wk ago
O'Keeffe's 1-oz. Working Hands Hand Cream 3-Pack
$7.08 $11
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best shipped price we found for this quantity by $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- unscented
- creates a protective layer
- safe for people w/ diabetes
- helps prevent moisture loss
- Model: 105783
Amazon · 1 day ago
Dove Men+Care 18-oz. Body & Face Wash 4-Pack
$14 via Sub & Save $18
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the on-page 20% off coupon for first Subscribe & Save order and check out with Subscribe & Save to get this for the best shipped price we could find for this quantity by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Extra Fresh scent
- Model: SADHB22
