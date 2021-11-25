It's $14 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
- Clinique Pop Lip Colour + Primer in Plum Pop, 0.08-oz.
- Clinique Pop Splash Lip Gloss + Hydration in Air Kiss, 0.05-oz.
-
Expires 11/28/2021
Published 20 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Shop makeup from $5, serums from $6, facial oils from $7, and more. Shop Now at Ulta
- Pictured is The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 1-oz. Serum for $6.80.
- Shipping adds $5.95 or is free with orders over $35. Pickup may also be available.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I can get products with ingredients like retinol and vitamin C for significantly less than I'd pay for mass brand products with them."
Most sellers charge over $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- It usually ships within 7 days.
Shop savings on skin care, body care, fragrances, and more. Plus, a selection of facial cleansers are marked down to $10 (saving as much as $8) and 8.4-oz. shower gels are just $5 (half price). Shop Now at The Body Shop
- Shipping adds $6, but orders of $40 or more ship free.
You'd pay over $5 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Shop thousands of items marked up to 70% off, and bag extra savings on select items with coupon code "BLKFRI". (Eligible items are marked.) Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Save on scents from Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Davidoff, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Ralph Lauren Polo 1-oz. Blue Eau de Toilette for $25. ($13 low)
Treat yourself and the rest of the family to a stylish winter coat. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pick up, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Hawke & Co. Men's Diamond Quilted Jacket in Carbon for $29.99 ($70 off).
Brands on offer include Clinique, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and NatureWell. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- Pictured is the Clinique A Little Happiness Fragrance Set for $10 ($25 off)
Sign In or Register