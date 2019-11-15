Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 53 mins ago
Clinique Plenty of Pop 5-Piece Set
$25 $96
pickup at Macy's

Save $71 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
  • Search "9471229" for the Clinique 5-Piece Kisses Set.
  • Don't live near a Macy's? Buy either set direct from Clinique for $25 plus $5 for shipping.
  • two Clinique Pop Splash Lip Gloss + Hydration
  • three Clinique Pop Lip Colour + Primer
  • Popularity: 4/5
